Max Clark News: Sitting Saturday
Clark isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
The lefty-swinging Clark will receive his first day off since arriving in the big leagues as the Tigers prepare to face left-hander Anthony Kay. Ben Malgeri, Javier Baez and Corey Julks will form Detroit's outfield trio Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Clark See More
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers5 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets9 days ago
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash After the Trade Deadline11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Clark See More