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Max Clark News: Sitting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Clark isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The lefty-swinging Clark will receive his first day off since arriving in the big leagues as the Tigers prepare to face left-hander Anthony Kay. Ben Malgeri, Javier Baez and Corey Julks will form Detroit's outfield trio Saturday.

Max Clark
Detroit Tigers
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