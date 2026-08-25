Max Fried Injury: Could be ready to return Saturday

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Fried (elbow) threw a four-inning live batting practice session Monday and could rejoin the rotation to make a start during Saturday's doubleheader versus the Red Sox, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Fried landed on the 15-day injured list one week ago with a recurrence of the left elbow bone bruise that caused him to miss more than two months of action earlier this season. However, the injury is not as serious this time around, as the left-hander appears poised to skip a rehab assignment and re-enter the Yankees' rotation Saturday with a start against his team's rival.