Max Fried Injury: Minimum IL stint possible

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Fried (elbow) could return from the injured list immediately after he completes the required 15-day stay, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Fried landed on the 15-day IL on Monday with a left elbow bone bruise, which is the same issue that caused him to miss more than two months earlier this season. It seems the injury is less serious this time around, with Boone indicating the IL move was precautionary. Fried played catch Tuesday and will ramp up his throwing as tolerated. It's unclear at this point whether the left-hander will make a rehab start before rejoining the Yankees' rotation.