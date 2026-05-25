Max Fried Injury: Plays catch Monday

Fried (elbow) played catch Monday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also revealed that Fried underwent follow-up imaging on his left elbow which showed "nothing really that would say he can start the ramp-up process yet," per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. Fried will be brought along slowly, however, with some light catch initially before upping the intensity of his throwing. The left-hander remains several weeks away from rejoining the big-league rotation.