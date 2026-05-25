Max Fried Injury: Plays catch Monday
Fried (elbow) played catch Monday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone also revealed that Fried underwent follow-up imaging on his left elbow which showed "nothing really that would say he can start the ramp-up process yet," per Greg Joyce of the New York Post. Fried will be brought along slowly, however, with some light catch initially before upping the intensity of his throwing. The left-hander remains several weeks away from rejoining the big-league rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Fried See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)3 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Seager Out With Back Spasms.7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week16 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 917 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 817 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Fried See More