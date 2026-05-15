Max Fried Injury: Sent to IL with elbow bone bruise

The Yankees placed Fried on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a left elbow bone bruise, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Fried will be shut down from throwing for a "few weeks," and he'll then undergo further imaging once he becomes asymptomatic, according to Phillips, so it sounds like Fried is going to miss more than the minimum 15 days. A more specific return and rehab schedule will be determined at a later time, though Fried said he doesn't anticipate that he'll need any sort of surgery, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. It's a significant hit to the New York rotation after Fried was removed from Wednesday's start against Baltimore after surrendering three runs on five hits and a walk across three innings.