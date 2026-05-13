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Max Fried Injury: Set for imaging on sore elbow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Fried was removed from Wednesday's start in Baltimore after three innings due to left posterior elbow soreness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Fried had his usual velocity in the outing but wasn't sharp, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while needing 61 pitches to navigate through his three frames. He will be examined by team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad and undergo imaging Thursday in New York. That Fried's soreness is on the outside of the elbow suggests his injury is not to the UCL, but more will be known after Thursday's exam. If Fried has to go on the injured list -- which is a likely scenario -- the Yankees could need a spot starter to take one turn before Gerrit Cole (elbow) is ready to rejoin the rotation.

Max Fried
New York Yankees
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