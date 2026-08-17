Max Fried Injury: Shuffled to injured list with bone bruise
The Yankees placed Fried on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a left elbow bone bruise.
Fried last pitched Thursday, when he gave up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings in a loss to Seattle. He had been scheduled to take the hill Wednesday in Baltimore, but the elbow issue might have cropped up during his between-starts bullpen session. The Yankees haven't provided a timeline for Fried's return, but he'll miss at least a couple of turns through the rotation before he's eligible for activation Aug. 29. Given that he was forced to the shelf earlier in the season with a similar injury and missed more than two months, Fried seems likely to be out beyond the minimum 15 days.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Fried See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: K-BB% Improvers5 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB HR Model Predictions for Thursday (Aug. 13)5 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week10 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Fried See More