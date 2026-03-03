Max Fried News: Covers three frames in spring debut
Fried allowed one hit and three walks while striking out one across three scoreless innings during Tuesday's exhibition game against Team Panama.
The three free passes would have tied Fried's season high from 2025, but it's not a major surprise for him to be shaking off some rust in his first start of spring training. The left-hander was as advertised during his first year with the Yankees last year, finishing the regular season with a 2.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 189:51 K:BB across 195.1 innings. Fried worked up to 56 pitches Tuesday and will continue building up his workload over the next few weeks.
