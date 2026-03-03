Max Fried headshot

Max Fried News: Covers three frames in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 12:26pm

Fried allowed one hit and three walks while striking out one across three scoreless innings during Tuesday's exhibition game against Team Panama.

The three free passes would have tied Fried's season high from 2025, but it's not a major surprise for him to be shaking off some rust in his first start of spring training. The left-hander was as advertised during his first year with the Yankees last year, finishing the regular season with a 2.86 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 189:51 K:BB across 195.1 innings. Fried worked up to 56 pitches Tuesday and will continue building up his workload over the next few weeks.

Max Fried
New York Yankees
