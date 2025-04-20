Max Fried News: Electric versus Rays

Fried (4-0) earned a win after he pitched 7.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits, two walks and a hit-by-pitch while striking out two in Sunday's 4-0 victory over the Rays.

Fried silenced Tampa Bay for his longest outing of the 2025 campaign, never allowing a baserunner to reach second base Sunday. The left-hander has now logged three consecutive quality starts, producing an 0.85 ERA and 0.76 WHIP with 20 strikeouts over 21.1 innings during that stretch. Fried's next start is tentatively set to come Saturday at home versus Toronto.