Max Fried News: Extends scoreless streak in win
Fried (4-1) earned the victory versus Texas on Monday, allowing four hits and issuing two walks while striking out five batters over six scoreless innings.
All four hits Fried surrendered were singles, and he didn't allow any Rangers to reach second base. He finished with his second straight scoreless outing and his fourth overall through seven starts this season. Fried has logged a quality start in six of his seven appearances -- he leads the league in that category while posting a 2.09 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 37:12 K:BB across 47.1 frames. He's working on a string of 14 straight scoreless frames, which he'll look to extend in his text start, tentatively slated to come at home versus Baltimore.
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