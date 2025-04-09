Max Fried News: Fans 11 in Wednesday's win

Fried (2-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Tigers, scattering five hits over seven scoreless innings. he struck out 11 without walking a batter.

In a battle of high-school teammates between Fried and Detroit right-hander Jack Flaherty, both of whom attended Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles, it was the southpaw who eventually came out on top. Fried fired 66 of 97 pitches for strikes while racking up 36 called or swinging strikes in his best performance yet in pinstripes, and his first quality start of the season. Fried will take a 1.56 ERA and dominant 21:3 K:BB through 17.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Royals.