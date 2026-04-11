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Max Fried News: Fires eight strong innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Fried didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rays, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks in eight innings. He struck out six.

The All-Star southpaw worked efficiently during a strong outing Saturday, tossing 66 of his 94 pitches for strikes. Fried has now pitched at least six innings in each of his first three starts of the season as well, turning in a quality start each time out so far. He's also yet to be taken deep en route to producing a stellar 1.93 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB over 28 frames, and Fried will be looking to extend his streak of quality starts to four against the Angels next week.

Max Fried
New York Yankees
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