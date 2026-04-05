Max Fried News: Gives up three runs vs. Marlins

Fried (2-0) did not factor into the decision Sunday against Miami, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out four.

After delivering 13.1 scoreless innings in his first two starts this year, Fried was tagged for a run in the first inning Sunday. However, the left-hander would settle in and hold the Marlins to two runs over his final 5.2 frames, logging his third straight quality start. Fried now sports a 1.35 ERA with a 0.75 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB through 20 innings this season. He's currently in line to face the Rays on the road his next time out.