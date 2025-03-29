Max Fried News: Misses win due to shaky defense

Fried didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 20-9 win over the Brewers, giving up six runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

While the left-hander got more than enough offense to record a win in his Yankees debut, the New York defense committed five errors on the day, resulting in an elevated pitch count for Fried -- he exited after 94 pitches (56 strikes). Fried failed to last five innings in either of his first two outings of 2024, so slow starts to a season are nothing new for the 31-year-old. He'll try to provide a little more length in his next start, which is scheduled to come next weekend in Pittsburgh.