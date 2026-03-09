Max Fried News: Named Opening Day starter
Fried allowed one run on two hits while striking out six over four innings during Monday's exhibition against the Pirates. Manager Aaron Boone stated after the game that Fried will start on Opening Day, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
This is an unsurprising development for Fried, who turned in yet another solid spring appearance Monday evening. He didn't disappoint in his first season in the Bronx one year ago, as he posted a 2.86 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 189:51 K:BB across 195.1 regular-season innings. It's also worth noting that the southpaw was able to remain healthy in 2025, resulting in career highs in starts, innings pitched, wins and strikeouts during the regular season.
