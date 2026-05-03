Max Fried News: No-decision vs. Orioles
Fried didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Orioles, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.
After holding opponents scoreless over 14 innings in his previous two starts, Fried matched his season high in both walks and hits allowed Sunday, though the Yankees would rally late in an eventual 11-3 victory. Fried has delivered quality starts in six of his eight outings to open the year, posting a 2.39 ERA with a 0.89 WHIP and 43:15 K: BB across 52.2 innings. The left-hander is currently lined up to face the Brewers on the road his next time out.
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