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Max Fried News: Roughed up for five runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Fried (4-2) took the loss Friday against the Brewers, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts across six innings.

Fried set the Brewers down in order on nine pitches in the first inning but lost control in the second inning, as six of the first seven batters reached for Milwaukee, leading to four runs. Aside from the one bad inning, Fried otherwise looked good and had his plus stuff. It was Fried's second five-run outing of the season. In his other seven starts, the left-hander has surrendered just nine runs across 47.1 innings. On the season, Fried owns a 2.91 ERA and 48:18 K:BB over 58.2 frames, as the strikeouts are at a career-low rate. He'll look to rebound next week, as he's lined up to face the Orioles in Baltimore on Wednesday.

Max Fried
New York Yankees
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