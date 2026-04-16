Max Fried News: Takes first loss

Fried (2-1) took the loss Thursday against the Angels, allowing five runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Fried took a punch early when he surrendered his first long ball of the season, a two-run homer to Oswald Peraza in the first frame, but settled in quickly and kept Los Angeles hitless over the next four innings. Things unraveled in the sixth when the left-hander allowed three consecutive baserunners, bringing home a run and forcing his exit with two runners on -- both of whom later scored. Thursday marked the first time this season Fried failed to complete six innings after opening the year with four straight quality starts. Due to that prior success, the 32-year-old still holds a 2.97 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 23:8 K:BB across 33.1 innings this season and is lined up to face Boston in his next start.