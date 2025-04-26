Max Fried News: Toronto-New York rained out

Fried and the Yankees won't play against the Blue Jays on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Saturday's game will be made up during a doubleheader Sunday, and Fried will start the first of the two contests. The 31-year-old southpaw threw 7.1 shutout frames during his last start against Tampa Bay and will be looking to record a fifth consecutive win during his next outing.