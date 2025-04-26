Fantasy Baseball
Max Fried headshot

Max Fried News: Toronto-New York rained out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 7:17am

Fried and the Yankees won't play against the Blue Jays on Saturday, as the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Saturday's game will be made up during a doubleheader Sunday, and Fried will start the first of the two contests. The 31-year-old southpaw threw 7.1 shutout frames during his last start against Tampa Bay and will be looking to record a fifth consecutive win during his next outing.

