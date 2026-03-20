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Max Fried News: Wild in final spring tune-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 9:41am

Fried walked four batters and allowed three runs on five hits with two strikeouts over five innings in a split-squad Grapefruit League start against Baltimore on Thursday.

Fried had trouble finding the zone Thursday, throwing a modest 48 strikes among his 81 pitches and issuing four free passes. With that said, none of the batters he walked came around to score, and most of the damage against the veteran hurler came on a two-run homer by Coby Mayo in the second inning. This was almost certainly Fried's final appearance of the spring, and he'll finish the exhibition slate with a 4.40 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB over 14.1 innings spanning five starts. The right-hander's next start will take place on Opening Day -- Wednesday, March 25 against San Francisco.

Max Fried
New York Yankees
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