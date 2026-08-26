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Max Kepler News: Back on bench with lefty starting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

After starting in the first two games of the series and going 1-for-7 at the plate between those contests, the left-handed-hitting Kepler will retreat to the bench for the finale while Chicago sends a lefty (Matthew Boyd) to the bump. Arizona will roll out a starting outfield of Ryan Waldschmidt, Jordan Lawlar and Corbin Carroll from left to right.

Max Kepler
Arizona Diamondbacks
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