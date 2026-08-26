Max Kepler News: Back on bench with lefty starting

Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

After starting in the first two games of the series and going 1-for-7 at the plate between those contests, the left-handed-hitting Kepler will retreat to the bench for the finale while Chicago sends a lefty (Matthew Boyd) to the bump. Arizona will roll out a starting outfield of Ryan Waldschmidt, Jordan Lawlar and Corbin Carroll from left to right.