Max Kepler News: Good to go for spring

Kepler (knee) faced live pitching Sunday and appears to be back to full health for spring training, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

While with the Twins last season, Kepler didn't play after Sept. 1 due to left patellar tendinitis as well as a sore hip, but neither injury is believed to have affected his offseason workouts. After hitting free agency in the winter, Kepler inked a one-year, $10 million deal with the Phillies and is likely to slot in as a strong-side platoon player in the corner outfield. The 31-year-old slashed .253/.302/.380 with eight home runs, 42 RBI and 43 runs over his 105 games with the Twins in 2024.