Max Kepler News: Sitting against lefty again
Kepler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
The Diamondbacks will keep the left-handed-hitting Kepler on the bench for a third straight game while the Red Sox have sent left-handed starters to the bump for all three contests of the series. Kepler could also be in danger of losing out on playing time against righties, as the recent return of Jordan Lawlar from the 10-day injured list leaves one fewer spot in the lineup available.
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