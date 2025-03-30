Fantasy Baseball
Max Kepler headshot

Max Kepler News: Sitting versus southpaw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Kepler is not in the lineup Sunday against the Nationals, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After going 1-for-7 with three walks, a double, two runs and four strikeouts in the first two games of the season, Kepler will hit the bench Sunday with lefty Mitchell Parker taking the mound for Washington. Brandon Marsh will shift to left field while Johan Rojas mans center in the series finale.

Max Kepler
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
