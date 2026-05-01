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Max Kranick Injury: Latches on with Nationals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 7:58am

The Nationals signed Kranick (elbow) to a one-year contract Friday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Kranick held a showcase for teams earlier this month and sat in the 94-to-95 mph range with his fastball, which is right around the 95.6 mph he averaged last year with the Mets. He's less than 10 months removed from flexor tendon surgery, so it's unclear when he might be ready to pitch at the big-league level. Kranick hasn't reached arbitration eligibility yet, so the Nationals will retain control of the righty for multiple seasons.

Max Kranick
Washington Nationals
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