Max Kranick Injury: Moved to 60-day IL
The Nationals transferred Kranick (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Monday.
The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Carson Palmquist, whom the Nationals optioned to Triple-A after acquiring him from the Rockies on Monday. Kranick signed a one-year deal with the Nationals in early May and continues to recover from flexor tendon surgery that he underwent in July of 2025. His move means the earliest he can be activated off the IL is early July, but it's unclear whether he'll be ready for big-league action at that time.
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