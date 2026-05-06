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Max Kranick Injury: Officially signs, moved to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

The Nationals signed Kranick (elbow) to a one-year, $800,000 contract Tuesday and placed him on the 15-day injured list.

Per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, Kranick's contract also contains a club option for 2027. The Nationals designated right-hander Jackson Rutledge for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Kranick, who was immediately placed on the 15-day injured list while he continues to recover from the flexor tendon surgery he underwent last summer. Washington signed Kranick after he flashed a fastball that sat around 94-to-95 miles per hour during a recent showcase for teams, but it's unclear how close he might be to facing hitters in a game setting.

Max Kranick
Washington Nationals
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