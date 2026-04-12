Max Kranick Injury: Set to throw for teams
Kranick (elbow) will throw for teams Friday in Philadelphia, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Kranick has been a free agent since November while recovering from flexor tendon surgery, but he will now have a chance to prove his health in 2026. The right-hander posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 25 strikeouts over 37 innings in 24 appearances out of the bullpen with the Mets last season before suffering the elbow injury in July.
Max Kranick
Free Agent
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