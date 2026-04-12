Max Kranick Injury: Set to throw for teams

Kranick (elbow) will throw for teams Friday in Philadelphia, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Kranick has been a free agent since November while recovering from flexor tendon surgery, but he will now have a chance to prove his health in 2026. The right-hander posted a 3.65 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 25 strikeouts over 37 innings in 24 appearances out of the bullpen with the Mets last season before suffering the elbow injury in July.