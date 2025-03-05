Max Kranick News: Making case for bullpen spot

Kranick has posted a 7:0 K:BB over 6.1 scoreless innings through his first three Grapefruit League appearances, and Will Sammon of The Athletic reports that Kranick could be putting himself into position to win a spot in the Mets' Opening Day bullpen.

The 27-year-old righty appeared to be on the outside looking in for a spot on the 26-man roster, but the Mets waived Sean Reid-Foley on Tuesday, and neither Dedniel Nunez (elbow) nor A.J. Minter (hip) are guaranteed to be ready for Opening Day. Kranick hit 98 mph with his fastball out of the bullpen at Triple-A Syracuse last year, and his sweeper has drawn raves from scouts. He could provide New York with a long-relief option to begin the campaign.