Max Lazar Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment
Lazar (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Jersey Shore on Thursday.
Lazar has been out all season with a left oblique strain he suffered during the World Baseball Classic while playing for Team Israel. He is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible to return until late May, so Lazar will make several rehab appearances before the Phillies consider adding him back to their active roster.
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