Max Lazar Injury: Progressing in throwing program

Lazar (oblique) is throwing bullpen sessions in Clearwater, Florida, per MLB.com.

Lazar stepped away from Team Israel during the World Baseball Classic in March after feeling discomfort in his oblique, and he proceeded to open the season on the 15-day injured list with a strained left oblique. The 26-year-old right-hander is expected to function as bullpen depth for the Phillies in 2026 when healthy.