Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Max Lazar headshot

Max Lazar News: Continues work as multi-inning arm

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Lazar allowed one run on three hits and no walks in two relief innings Wednesday against the Cubs. He struck out one.

Lazar continues to operate as a multi-inning middle reliever for the Phillies, as he's worked beyond one frame in four of his six outings. The 26-year-old right-hander should remain a bullpen piece while Aaron Nola (ankle) is sidelined, but Lazar has an uninspiring 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB with zero holds over 10 innings.

Max Lazar
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now