Max Lazar News: Continues work as multi-inning arm

Lazar allowed one run on three hits and no walks in two relief innings Wednesday against the Cubs. He struck out one.

Lazar continues to operate as a multi-inning middle reliever for the Phillies, as he's worked beyond one frame in four of his six outings. The 26-year-old right-hander should remain a bullpen piece while Aaron Nola (ankle) is sidelined, but Lazar has an uninspiring 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB with zero holds over 10 innings.