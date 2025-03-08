Max Lazar News: Misses Opening Day roster

The Phillies optioned Lazar to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.

Lazar was in the running for a spot in Philadelphia's Opening Day bullpen after registering a 4.61 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 13.2 innings with the big club last season. However, he will ultimately miss the cut after surrendering seven runs over 3.2 innings this spring. The 25-year-old could still return to Philadelphia sometime this season if/when the Phillies' bullpen depth is tested.