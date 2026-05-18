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Max Meyer News: Blanks Atlanta in fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Meyer (4-0) notched the win Monday against Atlanta, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Meyer twirled a gem Monday, scattering singles across six shutout frames against a tough Atlanta lineup. The 27-year-old right-hander is putting together a breakout start to his campaign, tossing at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer in six of his last eight outings. Still unbeaten on the year, Meyer is set to carry a strong 2.85 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 60:19 K:BB over 53.2 innings into a matchup with the surging Mets over the weekend.

Max Meyer
Miami Marlins
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