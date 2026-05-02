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Max Meyer News: Blanks Phillies in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 4:09pm

Meyer (2-0) earned the win against Philadelphia on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out seven across seven scoreless innings.

Meyer set the tone early by striking out three of the first four batters he faced. He allowed just two baserunners during his outing and generated 15 whiffs on 83 pitches (55 strikes). It was the first quality start of the season for Meyer and first since May 21, 2025 against the Cubs. Saturday's efforts improved the right-hander's numbers to a 2.68 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB across 37 innings. Meyer is tentatively lined up to face the Orioles at home next week.

Max Meyer
Miami Marlins
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