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Max Meyer News: Comes away with no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 2:07pm

Meyer did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rockies. He allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across five frames.

Meyer found himself on the back foot right out of the gate after yielding a bases-clearing, three-run double to Jordan Beck in the first inning. Meyer was able to settle in after that and kept the Rockies off the board over the next four frames, and he escaped with the no-decision after Owen Caissie smacked a walk-off, two-run homer in the ninth. Meyer delivered strong performances during spring training, and it was encouraging to see him bounce back after a rough start to Sunday's game. His next turn in the rotation is slated for next weekend on the road against the Yankees.

Max Meyer
Miami Marlins
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