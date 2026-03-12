Max Meyer News: Dazzles on Wednesday
Meyer struck out six over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, allowing one hit and one walk.
The right-hander fired 30 of 48 pitches for strikes as he continues to get built up ahead of the regular season, and he topped out at 97.1 mph on a first-inning four-seamer to Jose Altuve. Meyer has yet to allow a run over seven spring innings with a 12:1 K:BB and he's flashed ace-level upside before, but after throwing only 64.2 innings in 2025, simply staying on the mound and taking a regular turn in the Marlins' rotation would be an accomplishment.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Meyer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Meyer See More