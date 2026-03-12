Max Meyer News: Dazzles on Wednesday

Meyer struck out six over three scoreless innings in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, allowing one hit and one walk.

The right-hander fired 30 of 48 pitches for strikes as he continues to get built up ahead of the regular season, and he topped out at 97.1 mph on a first-inning four-seamer to Jose Altuve. Meyer has yet to allow a run over seven spring innings with a 12:1 K:BB and he's flashed ace-level upside before, but after throwing only 64.2 innings in 2025, simply staying on the mound and taking a regular turn in the Marlins' rotation would be an accomplishment.