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Max Meyer News: Delivers gem in fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Meyer (5-0) earned the win Saturday against the Mets, allowing no runs on one hit and three walks in seven innings. He struck out eight.

The 27-year-old right-hander was brilliant on the hill Saturday, permitting a lone innocuous single to Mark Vientos in the second inning. It was already the second time this year that Meyer spun seven frames of one-hit ball, and he fanned at least seven for the fourth time in his past seven outings. Meyer is scheduled to face the Mets again next weekend in Queens, where he'll look to remain unbeaten on the year and build on an impressive 2.52 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 68:22 K:BB over 60.2 innings.

Max Meyer
Miami Marlins
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