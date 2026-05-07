Max Meyer News: Finishes five frames in no-decision

Meyer allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Thursday.

Meyer wasn't as good as in his seven-scoreless-inning, one-hit, seven-strikeout performance against Philadelphia in his previous start, but he still kept Miami firmly in the game with just two runs on his ledger. The righty hurler also once again avoided the long ball -- he hasn't surrendered a homer in any of his past five outings. That's been a massive improvement for Meyer this season, as his HR/9 currently stands at 0.4 after it was 2.0 across his first three big-league seasons. He may be in the midst of a breakout campaign, as he's posting strong numbers with a 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB through 42 innings spanning eight starts.