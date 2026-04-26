Max Meyer headshot

Max Meyer News: Logs five frames in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Meyer did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one unearned run on four hits and a walk over five innings against the Giants. He struck out five.

Meyer was solid, not allowing an earned run, but had to settle for a no-decision as the Marlins pulled him at 77 pitches and the bullpen allowed five runs between the sixth and seventh innings. Miami has carefully managed the 27-year-old's workload, as he has not worked beyond 5.1 innings in a start this season, though he has generally been effective when on the mound. Through 30 innings (six starts), Meyer owns a 3.30 ERA and 1.20 WHIP with a 1-0 record and a 33:12 K:BB.

Max Meyer
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Meyer See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Meyer See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 14
Author Image
Dan Marcus
12 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
19 days ago