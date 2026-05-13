Max Meyer News: Mixed bag in third win

Meyer (3-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Twins, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out nine.

Meyer hardly pitched well enough to deserve the win Wednesday, giving up five extra-base hits, but the Marlins provided plenty of run support. The 27-year-old right-hander permitted a season-worst four runs and walked multiple batters for the seventh time in nine starts, but the nine punchouts were at least a season high. Meyer will carry a strong 3.21 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 54:17 K:BB across 47.2 innings into his next scheduled matchup this weekend versus Atlanta.