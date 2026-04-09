Max Meyer News: Picks up first win Thursday

Meyer (1-0) earned the win Thursday against the Reds, allowing one run on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts across five innings.

Meyer threw a heavy dose of sliders against Cincinnati and generated a 25 percent swinging strike rate with the pitch Thursday. Meyer's only mistake was a two-out solo home run allowed to Sal Stewart in the fifth inning. Meyer left the game with a 4-1 lead, and the Miami bullpen was able to hold on to preserve the right-hander's first win of the season. He'll carry a 3.68 ERA 15:8 K:BB across 14.2 innings into his next start Tuesday in Atlanta.