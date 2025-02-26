Max Meyer News: Reaches 97.7 mph in spring debut

Meyer topped out at 97.7 mph while completing a scoreless inning Wednesday against the Mets in his Grapefruit League debut, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Meyer issued a two-out walk in the frame but needed only 13 pitches to get out of things unscathed. The right-hander's four-seamer averaged 96.4 mph in the outing, which is up more than two mph from what he averaged with the pitch last season. Meyer attributed the velocity increase to "a big offseason in the weight room," Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports. He had an up-and-down 2024 season which featured a 5.68 ERA and ended prematurely due to a shoulder issue, but Meyer could have some untapped upside as part of the Marlins' rotation in 2025.