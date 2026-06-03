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Max Meyer News: Sharp in sixth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Meyer (6-0) picked up the win Wednesday in a 4-1 victory over the Nationals, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.

A fielder's choice and an Otto Lopez error in the fourth inning produced the only damage against Meyer in a dominant performance. The right-hander tossed 92 pitches (57 strikes) en route to his fourth quality start in his last seven outings, a stretch in which he's delivered a 2.47 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB over 43.2 innings. Meyer will look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Diamondbacks.

Max Meyer
Miami Marlins
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