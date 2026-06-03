Max Meyer News: Sharp in sixth win
Meyer (6-0) picked up the win Wednesday in a 4-1 victory over the Nationals, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.
A fielder's choice and an Otto Lopez error in the fourth inning produced the only damage against Meyer in a dominant performance. The right-hander tossed 92 pitches (57 strikes) en route to his fourth quality start in his last seven outings, a stretch in which he's delivered a 2.47 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB over 43.2 innings. Meyer will look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Diamondbacks.
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