Max Meyer News: Sharp in spring debut

Meyer struck out two in a perfect inning during the Marlins' Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals on Monday.

Entering the game in the second inning after Eury Perez got the start and also worked just one frame, Meyer fired seven of 11 pitches for strikes and got both his strikeouts on his plus-plus slider. Meyer is a favorite to claim an Opening Day rotation job, and if the 26-year-old right-hander can manage to stay healthy for once he could be headed for a breakout after beginning 2025 with a 2.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 41:7 K:BB through his first five starts and 30 innings, before a hip issue derailed his campaign and eventually required season-ending surgery in June.