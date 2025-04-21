Fantasy Baseball
Max Meyer News: Steamrolls Reds

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Meyer (2-2) allowed five hits over six shutout frames Monday, striking out 14 and earning a win over Cincinnati.

Meyer was nothing short of dominant in a career performance Monday. He gave up only one extra-base hit and didn't face much trouble outside of a two-on, one-out situation in the fifth inning. He fired 69 of 92 pitches for strikes and generated 24 whiffs. His slider alone forced 16 whiffs on just 21 swings. Meyer has punched out at least seven batters in four of his five starts this season and has not walked more than two in any of those outings. He's sporting an impressive 2.10 ERA with a 41:7 K:BB through 30 innings. Meyer is currently in line to start in Seattle this weekend.

