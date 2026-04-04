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Max Meyer News: Strikes out six in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 9:31pm

Meyer didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Yankees, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks with six strikeouts across 4.2 innings.

Meyer had a pretty uneventful first four innings but allowed a two-out single to Aaron Judge in the fifth before Cody Bellinger took Meyer deep for a two-run home run three pitches later for New York's first runs of the day. Meyer's night was done after throwing 89 pitches, and he left with a 4-2 lead, but Miami's bullpen was unable to keep the Yankees at bay the rest of the way. Through two starts, Meyer owns a 4.66 ERA and 11:5 K:BB, but he'll need to work on his efficiency as he's covered just 9.2 frames. His next start is tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Reds.

Max Meyer
Miami Marlins
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