Max Meyer News: Strong spring continues
Meyer gave up two hits over three scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out four without walking a batter.
The 26-year-old right-hander is having an impressive spring, posting a 6:0 K:BB over four scoreless frames. Meyer is locked into an Opening Day rotation spot, and while good health might be the only thing standing between him and a breakout campaign, he has a lot to prove given his 5.29 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 127.2 career big-league innings.
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Meyer
