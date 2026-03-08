Max Meyer headshot

Max Meyer News: Strong spring continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Meyer gave up two hits over three scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The 26-year-old right-hander is having an impressive spring, posting a 6:0 K:BB over four scoreless frames. Meyer is locked into an Opening Day rotation spot, and while good health might be the only thing standing between him and a breakout campaign, he has a lot to prove given his 5.29 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 127.2 career big-league innings.

Max Meyer
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Max Meyer
