Max Meyer News: Stymies Mets for first win
Meyer (1-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-0 victory over the Mets, allowing two hits and two walks over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out four.
The 26-year-old righty continued his impressive beginning to 2025 with arguably his best performance yet. Meyer took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Francisco Lindor slapped a one-out single up the middle, and he eventually got lifted after 82 pitches (51 strikes). Meyer will carry a 2.00 ERA and 19:5 K:BB through 18 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Diamondbacks.
