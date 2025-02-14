Fantasy Baseball
Max Meyer News: Throws live batting practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Meyer (shoulder) threw live batting practice Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Meyer's 2024 season ended in early September due to right shoulder bursitis, but it appears he is entering camp this spring without any restrictions. Assuming good health, the young right-hander should have a leg up for one of the spots in the Marlins' rotation. Meyer posted a 5.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 46:19 K:BB through 57 innings in 2024.

